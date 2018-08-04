Harry’s fears over Meghan ‘hysteria’

LONDON, ENGLAND — JUNE 09: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday

PRINCE Harry is taking action to protect Meghan Markle from the pressures of public life.

The Duke of Sussex is concerned there is "too much hysteria" surrounding his new wife, and has decided the pair should retreat from the spotlight for a while.

"They spend a lot of time in [rural English region] the Cotswolds, more than people realise," a royal insider told Vanity Fair.

"They are in the country way more than they are in London and they are enjoying a low-key and very domesticated start to married life.

"Harry's not around that much anymore. Meghan likes him to keep his diary clear at the weekends so they can be together in the countryside."

The couple are renting a property on the Great Tew Estate, protected by around-the-clock armed security guards and surveillance cameras.

In the two months since the royal wedding, Meghan has been forced to deal with her father Thomas Markle and half-sister Samantha Markle slamming her in the press.

She's also been accused of breaking royal protocol, such as when she allegedly shared a political opinion regarding Ireland's recent vote to legalise abortion.

Harry has made it known since the beginning of the couple's relationship that he does not want Meghan to be hounded in the same way his late mother Princess Diana was.

In November 2016, a few months after he began dating the then Suits actress, Harry took the unprecedented step of issuing a frank statement requesting privacy for the pair.

"Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," it read.

"It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game'. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his."

Aside from attending Harry's friend's wedding this weekend - coinciding with Meghan's 37th birthday - we're unlikely to see the couple until official engagements beckon in September.