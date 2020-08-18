Prince Harry ‘shouted at Queen’

A royal biographer has made a startling claim that Prince Harry shouted "what the hell is going on" at the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex was allegedly furious at the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly after she was unable to meet Meghan Markle's request to travel to Buckingham Palace to try on a tiara she wanted to wear at her wedding in May 2018.

According to The Sun, the shocking exchange was revealed by Omid Scobie in a TV interview about his book Finding Freedom, which charts Meghan and Harry's relationship and their rapid departure from the Royal Family.

In a new interview broadcast on True Royalty TV, Scobie tells presenter Kate Thornton about the incident.

Scobie claims the royal institution would "stop at nothing to make Meghan's life difficult", especially over rows surrounding the Duchess' wedding tiara.

Scobie reveals that an angry Harry phoned the Queen before his wedding to aggressively complain about her dresser Angela Kelly.

Harry was apparently annoyed that the Queen's key assistant was unable to provide Markle's choice of wedding headpiece at short notice.

Scobie revealed: "Harry had to intervene. He called his grandmother and said, 'I don't know what the hell is going on. This woman needs to make this work for my future wife.'

"Harry felt that there were those within the institution that would stop at nothing at the very least to make Meghan's life difficult.

"Meghan didn't get to try the tiara on again until a few days before the wedding."

Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. Picture: Supplied

Scobie also revealed in the interview how William and Harry "barely speak" nowadays.

He outlines in the book exactly how the royal rift happened.

Scobie says the relationship between the brothers broke down entirely over Megxit, causing possible permanent damage to the monarchy.

"I think really where it went wrong for Harry and Meghan and the Cambridges was that decision to go public with the road map to their new working model.

"The statements weren't discussed internally. That's really what caused the most amount of hurt to William, because he wears two hats.

"He's not just the brother, he's also future king and he felt that damaged the reputation of the family.

"That it put family business out into the public domain when it should've been discussed privately and there was a lot of hurt there that continues to this day."

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie Picture: Supplied

Scobie, who admits to speaking to Harry and Meghan in the notes of his book, says Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge made the gap wider.

"If I'm being honest - and that's highlighted throughout the book - the relationship between Meghan and Kate really never progressed that far.

"Meghan felt there wasn't much effort made on Kate's side to look after her during some of the darker moments, particularly during her pregnancy."

