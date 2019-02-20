Prince Harry’s private fears of being 'left on the shelf'

Prince Harry reportedly struggled with “loneliness” after his brother’s wedding. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry is about to become a father for the first time, but a royal expert claims the prince feared he'd never get his happily ever after.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholls says the 34-year-old was "lonely" before meeting Meghan Markle who he married last May following a whirlwind romance.

Nicolls revealed Harry's inner turmoil in her 2017 biography Harry: Life, Loss and Love.

She claims the dad-to-be feared he'd be "left on the shelf" and dreaded Sunday nights home alone.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to Norfolk in 2014, Prince Harry became increasingly lonely and worried for his own future, Nicholls said.

She wrote: "Harry felt detached, lonely, and 'rudderless', and according to a friend he dreaded Sunday nights.

"He'd say, 'William's got so boring', when in fact William was living the life I think Harry wanted for himself.

"I think he was worried he was going to be left on the shelf. He told me he hated being alone, especially on Sunday nights."

Nicholls says Prince Harry felt lost after his brother moved to Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, with Kate Middleton in 2014.

The brothers had always been close, particularly after losing their mother, Princess Diana, so young, but the dynamic changed when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved to Norfolk.

Nicholls wrote: "At the time, Harry was living in Nottingham Cottage, William and Kate's former starter home at Kensington Palace.

"Before Prince George's birth, the trio had lived across the courtyard from each other, and Harry was often at Nott Cott, as it was affectionately known.

"(Harry) had become very close to Kate, who helped to fill some of the emotional void in his life."

Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry during the 2012 London Olympics in London. Picture: AFP Photo/Carl Court

While Prince Harry was happy for his brother, Nicholls claims there were feelings of resentment that William had carved out his own life.

Nicholls quoted a source, who revealed: "Harry would often suffer really bad spells of loneliness. He was prone to bouts of feeling very low.

"He felt he had lost his partners in crime, especially William.

"He was happy that his brother was married and had a family, of course, but he missed their friendship, and at points he was very, very bitter about it."

But now Prince Harry is following in his brother's footsteps and is due to settle down and start a family with Meghan, 37.

The Sussexes are due to move into Frogmore Cottage to raise their baby, following a multimillion-dollar revamp, amid rumours of a feud between Kate and Meghan.

The royal brothers are also reportedly formally dividing their estates to focus on their own interests and families.

