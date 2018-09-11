Menu
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to tour Dubbo and Sydney next month.
News

Details of Meghan and Harry’s Australian visit

by Rose Brennan
11th Sep 2018 5:30 AM
PRINCE Harry and wife Meghan will showcase Sydney and Dubbo to the world with the royal glamour couple to tour the cities across seven days in NSW next month.

Kensington Palace last night released details of the royal tour, which is built around the Invictus Games - the international sporting event for injured and ill veterans founded by Prince Harry - being held in Sydney.

They will also visit Melbourne and Fraser Island as part of the tour but NSW has secured most of their time in Australia, with the trip the main part of a four-country tour of the Pacific.

Police Minister and Member for Dubbo Troy Grant was last night ecstatic to be rolling out the red carpet for the royals and said they would attract at least 10,000 visitors to the western NSW town.

 

One of the attractions will be the Taronga Western Plains Zoo. Picture: Adam Taylor
"We will be the best host Australia could offer, give them that old country hospitality."

"I'm absolutely delighted, I'm a monarchist first and foremost so I'm just delighted," he said.

The trip to regional NSW is likely to focus on drought and wildlife conservation. Dubbo has previously been graced by the presence of The Queen, who visited in 1992 and 1954.

"I'm just delighted for Dubbo and western NSW. The world wants to meet this wonderful couple and to be able to host them in my hometown is just a special opportunity," Mr Grant said.

 

There have been two visits from the royals to Dubbo, both by Queen Elizabeth. Once on February in 1952.
The second was in 1992.
He said attractions for the couple in Dubbo are the local zoo, Taronga Western Plains, and the iconic Royal Flying Doctor's service.

"They're both committed to wildlife conservation and work in Africa so seeing Australia's only open range zoo will feature highly on their wish list," he said.

Mr Grant said the town of 50,000 people will swell by 10,000 visitors on the day of the royal couple's visit.

"I suspect that they want to get out and meet the people, they're very keen and they'll be greeted by an enthusiastic and grateful community that will travel far and wide to Dubbo to say G'day," he said.

"It'll be massive … there will be an abundance of excitement."

 

Police Minister and Member for Dubbo Troy Grant is excited to showcase Dubbo to the royals. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images
Mr Grant said his town was ready to host the couple, with recent rain providing some relief from the drought.

"The joint looks great. We just had a bit of rain so they will be keen to hear about the drought too, just had some rain in recent weeks put a beautiful green tinge on the place despite the ongoing challenges we have with drought."

Premier Gladys Berejiklian also welcomed the royal visit and said they will experience "first-hand the community spirit of regional NSW".

"We are delighted that their Royal Highnesses are coming to NSW and I look forward to welcoming them, as well as both national and international competitors (of the Games),'' she said.

