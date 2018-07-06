Loved-up Harry and Meghan shun royal protocol

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London. Picture: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are clearly still in the honeymoon phase.

The two put on a very affectionate display in London on Thursday, holding hands and sharing some private laughs at a Marlborough House event which marked the culmination of the Commonwealth Secretariat's youth leadership workshop.

Harry and Meghan arrive at Marlborough House. pic.twitter.com/D0Ieo8xj2L — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) July 5, 2018

The couple appeared relaxed and happy. Picture: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a yellow dress, designed by Lady Gaga's stylist, Brandon Maxwell, while her hair was uncharacteristically neat in a simple low bun.

Meghan’s look was effortlessly chic. Picture: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

Meghan kept her accessories low-key, wearing just a pair of stud earrings and her wedding and engagement rings.

She wore minimal jewellery. Picture: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

She also appeared to have shunned royal tradition by ditching her pantyhose for the day.

No pantyhose — the horror! Picture: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

Meanwhile, despite recent reports that they'd had been forced to scale back their public displays of affection due to royal protocol, Harry and Meghan were seen happily holding hands throughout the day.

Hand holding AND no pantyhose. Gasp. Picture: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

The rumours had been fuelled by a video which surfaced earlier this week, showing Harry appearing to rebuff Meghan's attempt at a PDA during the Young Leaders Reception at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan wanted to hold hands so badly 😩 pic.twitter.com/aEDi5sDBll — DeMarko Gage (@freakymarko) June 28, 2018

In the clip, published by The Sun, the newlyweds can be seen briefly brushing hands before Harry moves his hands in front of him.

Body language expert Robin Kermode previously told the MailOnline: "The Queen rarely holds hands with her husband in public and this seems to have set an unwritten precedent for the other royals."