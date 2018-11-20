Menu
Meghan Markle looked dazzling at The Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London. Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan Markle looked dazzling at The Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London. Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Celebrity

Meghan flaunts baby bump in tight dress

20th Nov 2018 6:17 AM

THE Duchess of Sussex has stepped out in London with her growing baby bump on display for her first ever Royal Variety Performance event.

Pregnant Meghan arrived at the Palladium Theatre on Monday night with her husband Prince Harry, wearing a figure-hugging black dress by British label Safiyaa.

The couple - who are celebrating their six-month wedding anniversary - held hands as they greeted fans along the red carpet on their way into the venue.

The Duchess of Sussex looked regal in Safiyaa. Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex looked regal in Safiyaa. Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The star-studded Royal Variety Performance is a televised variety show held annually to raise money for the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth II is patron, and dates back to 1912.

 

Meghan is believed to be around four months pregnant. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan is believed to be around four months pregnant. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prior to the show, the couple chatted with performers, including the cast of Hamilton and members of '90s boy band Take That.

 

Prince Harry greets Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry greets Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

 

Other acts in the line-up for this year include George Ezra, Rick Astley and entertainers from Cirque du Soleil.

 

 

 

 

Fans lined up outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the couple. Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Fans lined up outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the couple. Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan also chatted with the band. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meghan also chatted with the band. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

