Prince George upset by Netflix doco

Prince William has revealed his seven-year-old son George got so sad watching a David Attenborough documentary on Netflix about the extinction of animals that they had to turn it off.

The Duke of Cambridge said George said to him: "I don't want to watch this anymore," The Sun reports.

Speaking to Sky News to mark the launch of his environmental Earthshot Prize, the 38-year-old dad said his children - George, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 - loved watching Sir David Attenborough's A Life On Our Planet documentaries on Netflix.

But he added: "The most recent one, the extinction one, George and I had to turn it off, he got so sad about it.

"He said, 'I don't want to watch this anymore, why has it come to this?'

"He's seven-years-old and he's asking these questions. He feels it."

The dad-of-three said he had struggled with staying optimistic about the future of the environment, adding: "I think, to be perfectly honest, I'm struggling to keep the optimism levels going with my own children, and that's really kind of like, an understanding moment.

"Where you kind of look at yourself and go, 'Am I doing enough on this, are we really at this stage in life when I can't be hugely optimistic and pleased that my children are getting so into nature?

"Because you kind of worry and dread they're soon going to realise that we are in a very, very dangerous and difficult time in the environment and that as a parent, you feel you're letting them down immediately."

The royal Cambridge children last weekend starred in a sweet video asking Sir David Attenborough questions about the environment.

Prince George quizzed the famous environmentalist about which creature would become extinct next - assured by Sir David Attenborough we could act to save endangered species.

The royal kids quiz Sir David.

The push to raise awareness for the environment includes the Duke of Cambridge himself fronting the documentary A Planet For Us All.

And now the prince is offering $90 million to reward innovative projects designed to save the planet.

The Earthshot Prize will hand $1.81 million each to five winners - such as green businesses, cities or even planet-saving people movements - every year for a decade.

It is likely to be seen as Prince William's career-defining project, like his father's Prince's Trust or grandfather's Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, and reflects his growing confidence.

Speaking this morning, Prince William said we had 10 years to "fundamentally fix our planet".

"This is me putting my stamp on what I can do in my position to really galvanise and increase the interest and tackle some of these issues and drive a decade of change to help repair the planet," Prince William told Sky News.

The Earthshot Prize takes its inspiration from the Apollo moon landings, nicknamed Moonshot, which helped advance mankind's technological achievements, and features five Earthshots which organisers say if achieved by 2030 would improve life for all.

Prince William yesterday continued his royal duties with wife Kate Middleton, with the couple meeting the Ukraine President at Buckingham Palace.

The engagement was the first royal event at Buckingham Palace in seven months since lockdown.

