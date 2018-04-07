Prince Charming: 5 royal moments that captured Bundy's heart

PRINCE Charles won the hearts of Bundaberg yesterday in a visit that will long be remembered.

From the moment he landed at Bundaberg Airport the Prince of Wales turned on the royal charm and everyone was captivated.

Here's 5 key moments that made this trip so memorable.

1. The words that captured our hearts

HRH Prince Charles make an impromptu speech that captures the hearts of a region. Mike Knott

HE wasn't expected to speak. So when Prince Charles stepped up to the microphone he endeared himself to the thousands at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

"I realise that you've all been through some very difficult and painful times since I was last here with all of you and you've had the most awful experiences of floods and goodness knows what else and I just wanted to say that apart from the fact that I feel nothing but the greatest possible sympathy for all of you who suffered in so many ways or lost your property or it was damaged, I do hope that there's been a chance to recover and to become gradually more resilient against all these more intensive natural disasters."

The Prince's message to Bundy.

2. Youngster sleeps through royal fever pitch

HRH Prince Charles meets the crowds during his visit to Bundaberg. Mike Knott

WITH thousands turned out for a glimpse of royalty, not everyone captured the moment.

As Prince Charles made his way around the crowd, the NewsMail photographer Mike Knott was nearby, camera in hand.

He snapped this priceless picture of a youngster who, despite all the hoohaa, managed to sleep through the moment. One for the scrap book.

Picture special: A day never to forget.

3. A right royal tipple

HRH Prince Charles visits the Bundaberg Rum Distillery. Mike Knott

FACED with five glasses of Bundaberg Rum in the dark confines of the "Barrel House", Prince Charles put on a brave face at and knocked back a slug from one.

Declaring he could detect "fruit cake" overtones, His Royal Highness then went a step further and created his own version of Queensland's favourite tipple, blending four beakers of rum.

It reminded him of "chemistry class" he joked before successfully mixing a brew which will be taken home to England.

Click here for more.

4.Crikey, Prince meets the Irwins

(L-R) Terri Irwin, Bob Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Britain's Prince Charles. MICK TSIKAS

PRINCE Charles received a hero's welcome at Lady Elliot Island, spending several minutes talking to holidaymakers, even joking with one group about how he hoped he hadn't ruined their holiday.

He was then greeted by Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin.

Dressed in their trademark khaki shirts, they shared a laugh about how he was dressed in the same coloured suit.

Full story.

5. A gift fit for a king

Bundaberg's Jacqueline Pond presnted two cross stitches she made to Prince Charles. Emma Reid

BUNDABERG woman Jacqueline Pond, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, says she won't wash her hand for a week after shaking hands with Price Charles.

The royal made a special point of speaking to Ms Pond who presented him with two hand-stitched portraits she had done; one of Prince William and the other of William and Kate.

"We had been waiting all morning to meet him and even though my feet hurt - it was worth it," she said.

Full report.