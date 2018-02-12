Prince Charles presents award to Bundy businessman

LEX Greensill's mother never got to see him graduate from university, but she was by his side as he was awarded a much higher honour.

On Thursday Mr Greensill received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace for services to the British economy, and he invited his mother along for the occasion.

"I couldn't go to university because we didn't have the money on our farm, so Mum never got to go to my graduation,” he told Sky News.

"So in a way today was the graduation my mum had never been able to go to.”

Mr Greensill began life on a sugar farm in Bundaberg, and it was living on the farm that inspired his business Greensill Capital.

Greensill Capital is a specialist provider of supply chain finance and working capital for companies globally, and Mr Greenssill is the company's founder, director and chief executive officer.

The company was born after Mr Greensill saw first-hand the impact of late payments on small business.

TOP HONOUR: Bundaberg man Lex Greensill (right) attended Buckingham Palace where he was presented with a CBE for services to the British economy.

"I grew up on a small farm where we found ourselves under pressure from the big multinational companies who don't always pay their bills on time,” he said.

He began to develop ideas on how suppliers could access more efficient financing, regardless of their size.

Greensill Capital now employs 150 people in London, New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, Sydney and Mexico City.

Among its clients are Liberty House - the owner of much of what remains of the UK's steel industry - and low-cost airline Norwegian.

The business makes funds available to small companies using the credit-worthiness of their big customers.

Last year, it delivered $20 billion of capital to 1.3million small and medium- sized enterprises in 50 countries using the latest technology.

Mr Greensill is based in the United Kingdom, but is still involved in the Greensill family business operations in Australia and globally as co-owner and director of Bundaberg's Greensill Farming Group,

Last year, when Mr Greensill's CBE was announced, Greensill Farming Group chief execuitve officer Peter Greensill said his family and the entire team were extremely proud of Lex.

"It's very rare that Lex and I don't speak daily; he loves this part of the world and keeping up to date with our production of sweet potatoes, watermelons and sugar cane,” he said.