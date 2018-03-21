Menu
Britain's Prince Charles.
Britain's Prince Charles. Matt Dunham
News

Prince Charles hits national headlines ahead of Bundy visit

by AAP with additional reporting from NewsMail staff
21st Mar 2018 9:47 AM

WITH preparations underway for next month's royal visit to Bundaberg, Prince Charles has found himself in the headlines for declining an invitation from the Australian Republic Movement.

The Prince of Wales has declined a cheeky invitation to discuss why he should be the next Australian head of state.

READ: Bundy prepares to roll out the red carpet for royal visit.

Prince Charles will arrive Down Under next month to attend the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

His Royal Highness will thrust Bundaberg into the world's spotlight on April 6 when he attends a community festival celebration at the iconic Bundaberg Rum Distillery, to be hosted by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

His visit has raised excitement across the region.

ARM chair Peter Fitzsimons wrote to Prince Charles in December, inviting him to "address a friendly and respectful audience with complete candour and sincerity”.

"We would be delighted to host Your Royal Highness for an address, at any convenient time during the coming visit, on why you, and not an Australian, should be Australia's next head of state,” Mr Fitzsimons wrote.

"Should a different topic be preferred, we would be delighted to accommodate this.”

ARM national director Michael Cooney said the prince had declined the invitation.

"Without constitutional change, there will be a once-in-a-lifetime transition and a new King of Australia within a few years. Yet today our people know nothing about what this change will look like,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The silence of the man (who) will become Australia's head of state about why he should have the job is hardly reassuring.”

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a former chair of the Republic Advisory Committee prior to an unsuccessful 1999 referendum, has previously said the topic was unlikely to be publicly debated during the reign of Queen Elizabeth.

-AAP

annastacia palaszczuk bundababerg rum bundaberg royal visit prince charles
Bundaberg News Mail
