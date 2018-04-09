Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Prince of Wales added the Island to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Initiative last week during his visit to Bundaberg.
The Prince of Wales added the Island to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Initiative last week during his visit to Bundaberg. Kristy Muir
News

Prince Charles gives Fraser Island more protection

Blake Antrobus
by
9th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

FRASER Island will get more environmental protection after being added to a Commonwealth conservation program by Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales added the Island to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Initiative last week during his visit to Bundaberg.

The conservation program aims to preserve the natural heritage of forests across the Commonwealth by raising awareness of indigenous forests and allowing participating countries to share best practice for forest conservation.

FOLLOW MORE FCENVIRONMENT STORIES HERE

Both K'gari and Bulburin National Park are the first two Queensland areas specifically recognised under the program.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it would assist and enhance ongoing conservation activities on the Island.

"K'gari is one of the only places in the world where rainforest trees grow in the sand to heights of more than 200 metres, while Bulburin boasts over 300 animal and 550 plant species," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Our extraordinarily diverse forests are a source of pride for all Queenslanders."

Related Items

Show More
commonwealth fcenvironment fraser island queens commonwealth canopy royal family
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man seriously injured in Bundaberg CBD crash

Man seriously injured in Bundaberg CBD crash

News A MAN has been taken to hospital following a serious crash in the Bundaberg CBD.

BUNDY ROAD CLOSURES: Areas to avoid starting today

BUNDY ROAD CLOSURES: Areas to avoid starting today

News List of road closures in Wide Bay starting today.

BARGARA SPLIT: Division emerges over high-rise development

BARGARA SPLIT: Division emerges over high-rise development

Council News Nine-storey building the hot topic around town

REVEALED: Bundy has 3 out of 4 of state's top attractions

REVEALED: Bundy has 3 out of 4 of state's top attractions

Destinations Bundy can't be beat and now it's official

  • 9th Apr 2018 3:46 PM

Local Partners