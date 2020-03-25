Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles has contracted coronavirus as the disease hits the royal family.

Clarence House confirmed the diagnosis for the Prince of Wales, 71, saying he had mild symptoms, "but otherwise remains in good health".

The news is a blow as Britain deals with a spike in the outbreak.

A makeshift 4000-bed hospital is being built in east London to deal with an expected wave of cases.

Prince Charles met Prince Albert of Monaco at a charity event a fortnight ago, on March 10, just a few days before the European royal tested positive for the virus.

Prince Charles makes a speech at a dinner for the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort at Mansion House in London on March 12. Picture: Getty

Clarence House said in a statement: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative for the virus, Clarence House said, and the couple are now in self isolation at Balmoral Castle.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has not tested postive, says Clarence House. Picture: AP

"In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Prince Charles also attended a fundraiser for the Australian bushfire relief fund this month at Mansion House in London.

There were more than 200 people at the dinner, with guests mingling in close proximity at the event, which raised more than $400,000.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle earlier than usual because of the outbreak and she had been wearing gloves when handing out awards before she cancelled her engagements.

Prince Philip has joined her at Windsor.

People aged over 70 have been told to stay at home for 12 weeks in Britain because of the higher risk of complications from the virus.