A Jaguar I-Pace is put through the paces. Prince Charles has reportedly bought one of the all-electric cars in a custom deep-blue paint job.
Motoring

Prince Charles keeping I-Pace with greenies with $107,000 Jag

by Staff writer
3rd Sep 2018 12:49 PM

THE Prince of Wales has made little secret of his environmental concerns. So he's put his money where his mouth is - and bought a $A107,000 Jaguar I-Pace.

He test-drove one of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's Tesla Model S cars earlier this year.

But the 69-year-old chose an all-electric Jaguar instead.

Journalists and visitors look at the Jaguar electric-powered I-Pace model. Picture: AP
According to the Sunday Times, the car he chose has been somewhat customised.

He reportedly asked it be painted in Loire Blue - a colour not listed as being publicly available.

Prince Charles picks up the keys later this week.

An electric charging station is believed to have already been installed at his private residence, Clarence House in London.

 

 

 

 

The new Jaguar is the latest addition to his green collection of low-energy light bulbs, solar panels and non-plastic accoutrements spread throughout the Royals' collection of palaces.

It also joins the family's existing line-up of Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Range-Rovers.

The I-Pace is no slouch: it has a range of 470km between recharges.

 

The interior of the 2018 Jaguar i-Pace.
But it's not the first environmentally friendly vehicle in Prince Charles' line-up.

He's had his Aston Martin DB5 - a 21st birthday present from the Queen - modified to run on 100 per cent bioethanol fuel. And yes, it's distilled from surplus British wine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be of a similar bent: they drove to their wedding reception in a modified Jaguar-E type, running an electric motor.

