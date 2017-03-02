Prime-time television commercial great for Rum City

SPIRIT OF BUNDY: Bundaberg Rum is about to go global in a $20m marketing campaign.

THE spotlight was on Bundaberg last night when Bundaberg Rum's newest advertisement kicked off on prime-time television.

The $20m Unmistakeably Ours campaign is a crusade to bring back Australian pride and show the world what being Australian means.

The NewsMail exclusivively revealed the campaign yesterday.

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey thought it was a clever advertisement which said a lot about who Australians are.

"It highlights our triumphs, our cult heroes, our inclusiveness and, above all, our resilience and great ability to rise above adversity,” Cr Dempsey said.

"The advertisement also addresses some popular misconceptions of Australians held by those from other countries and cultures.

"We don't need to compare what Australia offers in relation to other countries, we know we live in the greatest nation on the planet.”

He said there was nowhere else people would rather be than the most beautiful region in Australia, which was obviously why the advertisement was shot here.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Mergard agreed, saying there was no place like Bundaberg.

"Bundaberg Rum is proudly and iconically Bundaberg and it's wonderful for their new national campaign to feature so much of our destination.

"It not only showcases attributes of the beautiful Bundaberg landscape, but also highlights our personality and pride of our strong, resilient community.”

Cr Dempsey said through the astute marketing initiative the brand and our name was being shared with a national and international audience.

"There's no doubt Bundy should, and will be, the name on everyone's lips.”