Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SOLD: Bourbong St building sells for millions. Photo: Contributed.
SOLD: Bourbong St building sells for millions. Photo: Contributed.
News

PRIME SPOT: Bundy CBD building changes hands for $2.7m

Mikayla Haupt
23rd Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The prominent Rivers building in the heart of Bundaberg’s main street sold for $2,700,000 at Burgess Rawson’s Portfolio Auction last month, returning a strong yield of 8.34 per cent for the interstate buyer.

Tenanted by Rivers, part of the ASX-listed Mosaic Brands boasting 1,350 stores nationwide, for more than 10 years, the extensive 1,650 sqm building sits on a 1,333 sqm parcel of land including a rare 26.6m frontage to Bourbong St.

According to Burgess Rawson Director, Glenn Conridge, investors had their eyes on the property due to the central location in Bundaberg’s commercial and retail hub, a secure lease and longstanding tenant all ensuring a reliable long-term ‘set and forget’ asset.

“The building was constructed originally for Woolworths as a city centre supermarket, which gives an idea of just how central the location is,” Mr Conridge said.

“Rivers has been in the same location for more than ten years and recently signed a five-year lease with options to 2028.

“In addition to the strong ASX listed tenant, the property is notable for its particularly wide frontage to the passing pedestrian traffic, a generous 26.6m which is kept in very good condition.

“The building also had a 310 sqm first floor.”

The Bourbong Street property returns a net income of $217,465 pa + GST and has rare 4 per cent annual rent increases.

MORE STORIES

bundaberg cbd business real estate rivers
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OFF LIMITS: Police crack down on trespassing in beach area

        Premium Content OFF LIMITS: Police crack down on trespassing in beach area

        News The beachside spot you might want to avoid over the Australia Day weekend.

        • 23rd Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        DRIVE-THROUGH: Beachside community gets new fever clinic

        Premium Content DRIVE-THROUGH: Beachside community gets new fever clinic

        News The drive-through clinic will open on Monday

        • 23rd Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        BIRD OF THE WEEK: The bird that outsources its parenting

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: The bird that outsources its parenting

        News Learn more about the fan-tailed cuckoo

        • 23rd Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Regional QLD’s ‘rising’ property stars revealed

        Premium Content Regional QLD’s ‘rising’ property stars revealed

        Property Queensland’s regional property market is booming, with 72 locations across the...