Prime mover crashes into culvert, driver taken to hospital

CRASH: A truck driver was injured in a crash along the Bruce Highway at Kolonga last night, that caused significant delays to traffic. QPS

LARGE amounts of diesel spilt on the highway after a truck collided with a culvert north of Gin Gin.

Miriam Vale Police attended the single-vehicle crash about 40km north of Gin Gin last night.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said about 7.30pm a white Kenworth prime mover, belonging to ALG Equipment Hire, was travelling in a northerly direction when it veered into a culvert and travelled along the table drain about 150m.

Snr Const Webb said the truck was carrying two large diesel generators and an empty shipping container.

"The driver tried to bring the prime move and trailer back onto the road however it has collided with the guard rail and jack-knifed,” she said.

"Both lanes of the highway had been blocked with large amount of diesel on the roadway.”

All emergency services and Transport and Main Roads attended the incident.

Snr Const Webb said the driver was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with suspected rib injury.