IN PICTURES: Prime Minister Scott Morrison out west

by
27th Sep 2019 5:57 PM

WHEN Kaity and Emmy Harms presented Prime Minister Scott Morrison with an empty plate, he looked quite confused.

He didn't know it but he was taking part in an age-old tradition - the signing of the plate, which will now sit proudly on the wall of local cafe Urban Paddock.

On a visit through the Western Downs to announce $100 million worth of drought funding for farmers, Mr Morrison stopped by the cafe to meet and greet locals who had packed out the outdoor area.

Stopping only to sip some water and bat away a few flies, Mr Morrison took photos and had a chat with locals who stood out in the sun just to meet the Prime Minister before he headed back to Toowoomba.

Rob Parsons from the Dalby show society took the opportunity to invite Mr Morrison to Dalby's 150th annual show next year.

Toowoomba Chronicle