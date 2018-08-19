Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, with Deputy PM Michael McCormack visit Strathmore Farm outside of the township of Trangie in north-western NSW. Picture: Britta Campion / The Australian
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, with Deputy PM Michael McCormack visit Strathmore Farm outside of the township of Trangie in north-western NSW. Picture: Britta Campion / The Australian
Politics

$1m: Councils given drought cash

by AAP
19th Aug 2018 2:51 PM

COMMUNITIES reeling from Australia's worst drought in more than 50 years will be given extra funding to help deal with the dry conditions in their own way.

Sixty drought-affected councils across western Queensland, NSW and Victoria will be handed $1 million each by the federal government to spend on anything from trucking in drinking water to building new community facilities. The grants are part of new funding Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced to help farmers and communities, bringing the total support offered by the federal government so far to $1.8 billion.

Mr Turnbull, who is in Forbes today, has also announced retired Major General Stephen Day will be national drought co-ordinator.

He said the government was responding to feedback it has received from many farmers in recent weeks.

Giving money to councils - 36 in NSW, 22 in Queensland and two in Victoria - would help inject money into towns, he said.

"This is really important, to get some more cash into these communities, to do long overdue work of the type the councils are always attending to," Mr Turnbull said in a social media video.

 

"That's going to provide some more jobs and some more income into the town."

The government will also double the amount farmers can borrow in low-interest loans from $1 million to $2 million, which can be spent on fodder and water. The total amount available for loans in any one year will also be doubled from $250 million to $500 million, according to News Corp.

The former military officer will help bring together those working to help farmers, including not-for-profit organisations and farming groups, he said. "It's very important to bring all of our efforts across all the affected regions together," the prime minister said.

The latest announcement comes two weeks after Mr Turnbull announced the federal government's $190 million relief package, which included extra payments as part of the Farm Household Allowance.

Related Items

Show More
drought editors picks farmers malcolm turnbull money new south wales pm politics queensland

Top Stories

    Photo gallery: Bundaberg's lovebirds on top of the world

    premium_icon Photo gallery: Bundaberg's lovebirds on top of the world

    News LOVE is in the air - and the water - for some of the happy couples of Bundaberg.

    • 19th Aug 2018 3:18 PM
    Ex-Bundy boy's major international honour

    premium_icon Ex-Bundy boy's major international honour

    Health Only three in Australia have been recognised in such a way

    Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    premium_icon Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    Crime A total 234 marijuana plants were located

    13 reasons to move to Bundy if you don't live here already

    premium_icon 13 reasons to move to Bundy if you don't live here already

    Offbeat Why would you even consider living anywhere else?

    Local Partners