Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PM Scott Morrison was emotional during a press conference on the disability royal commission at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
PM Scott Morrison was emotional during a press conference on the disability royal commission at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Health

Morrison calls disability royal commission

by Daniel McCulloch
5th Apr 2019 7:40 AM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has choked back tears while officially launching a royal commission into the abuse and neglect of disabled Australians.

The $528 million inquiry, which will be headed by Justice Ronald Sackville and be based in Brisbane, will examine mistreatment across institutions, workplaces, schools, homes and the wider community and "Australians living with disability and their families have spoken and my government has listened and is taking action," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

He said people with disabilities were much more likely to suffer abuse, violence, neglect and exploitation than other Australians.

"People living with disability have faced the most difficult of circumstances because of their own condition," the prime minister said.

 

"But worse than that is the look of a culture of respect towards people with disability that leads to their abuse and mistreatment.

"We have to establish a culture of respect for people living with disabilities and the families who support, love and care for them." The royal commission will hand down a final report in April 2022. An emotional Mr Morrison dedicated the royal commission to his disabled brother- in-law Gary.

"To all those Australians with a disability, their families, to Gary, this is for you."

More Stories

Show More
disability royal commission editors picks politics prime minister scott morrison

Top Stories

    STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    premium_icon STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    Politics EIGHT million dollars in federal budget funding is sitting in no man's land as the political blame game ramps up.

    Reasons for youth to stay in the Rum City

    premium_icon Reasons for youth to stay in the Rum City

    News Large businesses sprout from Rum City grounds

    New data reveals rise in DVO breaches

    premium_icon New data reveals rise in DVO breaches

    Crime Latest court figures reveal Bundaberg's domestic violence stats

    LETTERS: Urgent need for safety works on road corner

    premium_icon LETTERS: Urgent need for safety works on road corner

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au