A ‘primary school aged child’ has been involved in a vehicle collision.
‘Primary schoolchild’ hospitalised after vehicle collision

Jordan Gilliland
28th May 2020 9:17 AM
A 'PRIMARY school aged child' has been transported to hospital after a vehicle and pedestrian incident in Cannonvale.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident on Paluma Rd, Cannonvale, about 8.40am.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman confirmed the collision happened in a car park near McDonalds and was a "low-speed collision".

The QPS spokesman said the child had suffered a cut to their knee.

The patient was being transported to Proserpine hospital with minor injuries to their lower limb, the QAS spokeswoman confirmed.

