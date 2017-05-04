Primary school teacher Shontelle Lewis has won a trip to Denmark

ROBOT TECH: Sharon State School teacher Shontelle Lewis will be heading to Denmark this week for the LEGO® Education Symposium 2017.

A FEW years ago, primary school teacher Shontelle Lewis knew nothing about robotics technology.

Now, she has transformed her Sharon State School classroom into a robotics teaching mecca where her Year four and five students divulge in the many ways to problem solve by using the new STEM technology.

Ms Lewis has taken to the concept so much that she has even been recognised and named winner of LEGO® Education Teacher Award 2017 - the only teacher in Australia to receive the accolade this year.

"I have a bruise where I keep pinching my arm to make sure I am awake,” she said.

The CQUniversity alumni and Bachelor of Learning Management graduate, who is currently doing her Master of Education (by Research), said she stumbled across the award when researching for her studies.

The purpose of the LEGO® Education Teacher Award is to recognise innovative classroom teachers in Australia.

"I shared my experience in the creation of the Bundaberg Robotics and Coding Challenge that I organise and manage and is hosted at CQUni Bundaberg each year,” she said.

"I explained that the robotics challenge provides a showcase for student learning and an opportunity for teachers to network and form partnerships.

"I also shared my in-class experience using LEGO® Robotics and I explained my Masters study where my topic is coding and my focus question is about how children learn to code Ev3 LEGO® robotics.”

Ms Lewis said during class time, students were taught how to problem solve using the Ev3 technology.

"It is definitely all about science, technology, maths and problem solving and it generates lots of discussion among the class,” she said.

"I think it is a great way to teach and to learn because there is just something new all of the time.

"We can give kids a problem to solve on a piece of paper but this way of doing it provides a real world context in the classroom.”

Ms Lewis heads to Denmark at the end of this week where she will attend the symposium as part of her win.