Pride of the Buccs ready for the finals

FINALS BOUND: The U15 Buccaneers will play Peninsula in this week's semi final. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: Dale Paxton and his Under-15 Wide Bay Buccaneers copped some flak when he labelled the side the "Pride of the Buccaneers" at the start of the year. But they'll proudly don the crest into the finals in the club's inaugural season.

The Buccaneers had already cemented a place in the post-season, but Sunday's 0-0 draw with Peninsula Power not only ended the visitors' chance to win the premiership, but sets up a tantalising knock-out semi final at Redcliffe.

Paxton was proud of his troops, who he said were guilty of not keeping focus on the game at hand.

"It was a hot day, the boys struggled to get up and stay focussed, they were thinking about next week and the semi final," Paxton said.

"But kudos to them, it was very physical. Both sides had their chances, Peninsula Power went back to their strength of kicking long to their big front three and we were trying to work it out of trouble.

"Either team could've won."

The Buccaneers will travel south for a date with the Power to determine which side will qualify for the grand final.

The winner of that game will face the winner of Eastern Suburbs and Sunshine Coast Wanderers, who finished fourth just one point ahead of Logan.

"We know we can beat them," Paxton said.

"(The physicality), that's finals football. It meant a lot, their coaches were getting frustrated, their players were getting frustrated, they'd been winning all year, then to come down to the last game and they had to win the premiership, it meant a lot to them.

"Our boys were good enough in defence. Isaac (Kelsey, goalkeeper), saved our butt a couple of times but we could've finished them off."

The U13s finished fifth, missing finals on goal difference.