Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FINALS BOUND: The U15 Buccaneers will play Peninsula in this week's semi final.
FINALS BOUND: The U15 Buccaneers will play Peninsula in this week's semi final. Matthew McInerney
Soccer

Pride of the Buccs ready for the finals

Matthew McInerney
by
11th Sep 2018 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Dale Paxton and his Under-15 Wide Bay Buccaneers copped some flak when he labelled the side the "Pride of the Buccaneers" at the start of the year. But they'll proudly don the crest into the finals in the club's inaugural season.

The Buccaneers had already cemented a place in the post-season, but Sunday's 0-0 draw with Peninsula Power not only ended the visitors' chance to win the premiership, but sets up a tantalising knock-out semi final at Redcliffe.

Paxton was proud of his troops, who he said were guilty of not keeping focus on the game at hand.

"It was a hot day, the boys struggled to get up and stay focussed, they were thinking about next week and the semi final," Paxton said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"But kudos to them, it was very physical. Both sides had their chances, Peninsula Power went back to their strength of kicking long to their big front three and we were trying to work it out of trouble.

"Either team could've won."

The Buccaneers will travel south for a date with the Power to determine which side will qualify for the grand final.

The winner of that game will face the winner of Eastern Suburbs and Sunshine Coast Wanderers, who finished fourth just one point ahead of Logan.

"We know we can beat them," Paxton said.

"(The physicality), that's finals football. It meant a lot, their coaches were getting frustrated, their players were getting frustrated, they'd been winning all year, then to come down to the last game and they had to win the premiership, it meant a lot to them.

"Our boys were good enough in defence. Isaac (Kelsey, goalkeeper), saved our butt a couple of times but we could've finished them off."

The U13s finished fifth, missing finals on goal difference.

Related Items

fcsport football queensland premier league fqpl wide bay buccaneers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TRAGIC DRUG TALE: Bundy man blows mum’s $150K inheritance

    premium_icon TRAGIC DRUG TALE: Bundy man blows mum’s $150K inheritance

    Crime FRASER James Lyons was sentenced to nine months imprisonment last week after the court heard details of his tragic spiral into drugs, crime and homelessness.

    Daughter's desperate plea: Help my mum

    premium_icon Daughter's desperate plea: Help my mum

    News Daughter's plea to the community to help her mum's massive battle

    ONE FOR THE AGES: All Blacks go back-to-back

    premium_icon ONE FOR THE AGES: All Blacks go back-to-back

    Sport All Blacks beat The Waves Cities in the men's hockey grand final

    • 11th Sep 2018 11:50 AM

    Local Partners