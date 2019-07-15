Pride and passion on show at Turkey Beach Bash

FOR many, the Turkey Beach Tractor Bash is more than just a small community show - it's a chance to share their pride and joy with others.

That was certainly the case for Gladstone residents Grahame Allen and Wally Thurecht, who both won prizes at this year's show.

Mr Allen won best presented tractor with his trio of restored, Australian-built 1940s-1960s Chamberlain tractors.

Grahame Allen won the best presented tractor award. Wally Thurecht won the people's choice and best truck award.

"I'm not a farmer, I'm a truck owner, but they're just something that's nice and easy to restore," he said.

"You just have to strip them down, sand-blast them, fix up the mechanical things ... they take a bit of work for a full restoration.

"I like the country atmosphere here and the fact they cater for all sorts of people and lots of young children here, which gives them something to look at."

The 2019 Turkey Beach Tractor Bash.

But it wasn't just tractors on show at Saturday's event, with classic car displays a big part of the day's activities.

Wally Thurecht entered his English, British racing green 1951 Albion Reiva for the first time and walked away with two awards - best truck and the coveted people's choice award.

He said the vehicle was a gift from his brother-in-law.

"The Albion originally carted 44 Gallon drums of fuel from Brisbane to Toowoomba for Brown's transport and then another mob on the Darling Downs used it for carting crane jibs around," he said.

The 2019 Turkey Beach Tractor Bash.

"After that it was brought by my brother-in-law and it sat there for 30 years, so I had it given to me and restored it.

"There's a lot of work in them but it's all good and you enjoy it as you go along, seeing each piece come together again."

Organisers of the show were pleased with the weekend's bash, estimating around 2500 people would walk through the gates.