Opuntia microdasys or bunny ears cactus are declared a restricted plant under the Biosecurity Act 2014.
News

PRICKLY ISSUE: Call to watch out for invasive plant

3rd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
3rd Sep 2020 5:00 AM

RESIDENTS have been reminded about the restricted nature of three cactuses species found in neighbouring council regions.

The Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils Invasive Species Committee is trying to avoid a spike in pest plants by warning residents about illegal cactuses.

Bunny ears, Hudson pear and Eve's pin cactuses are all in the crosshairs and are declared a restricted plant under the Biosecurity Act 2014.

This means it's illegal to propagate or sell them at markets, nurseries or online.

These cactuses are not currently found in the Bundaberg region but surrounding local government areas in North and South Burnett have recently experienced small outbreaks.

Bundaberg Regional Council environment portfolio spokesperson Cr Wayne Honor said these cacti cause a range of issues for our environment including their ability to infest and destroy agricultural land, harbour pest animals and even blind cattle.

"The three species being targeted are the most common cactus varieties seized by Biosecurity Queensland from private gardens in the local area or being sold at markets and through social media," he said.

"If you are propagating and selling plants, or buying plants online, it is so important to know what you are doing.

"These plants are restricted for a reason.

"They can be highly damaging to the surrounding environment and native animals."

 

bundaberg regional council cactus community
Bundaberg News Mail

