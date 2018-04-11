Pricing revealed for insanely quick BMW M3 CS

BMW'S manic M3 CS will arrive in June this year priced from $179,900.

BMW'S manic M3 CS will arrive in June this year priced from $179,900. Contributed

BMW'S manic M3 CS will scorch into showrooms during June this year priced from $179,900.

The most potent M3 ever built is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six power unit that generates 338kW and 600Nm torque, which is enough mumbo to fire the compact sedan from standstill to 100kmh in 3.9 seconds.

With seven additional kilowatts and 50 more Newton metres than than the M3 Pure and M3 Competition, it's the most raucous M3 ever built. Top speed is electronically-limited to 280km/h.

All that power is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission - which has its own oil cooler for sustained operation at the highest loads. It's also armed with a limited-slip Active M Differential unit that can actively lock in a range from zero-100 per cent.

BMW'S manic M3 CS will arrive in June this year priced from $179,900. Contributed

The track-focussed offering is limited to 1200 units globally.

The BMW M3 CS also comes with M Launch Control for insane bursts off the line.

Further focused spring and damper settings over M3 Competition ensure an enhanced level of racetrack performance

"The combination of the M4 CS's drivetrain into the M3's pumped-up sedan body makes the M3 CS highly desirable,” says BMW Group Australia CEO Marc Werner.

"Even better, we've been able to follow up from the M4 CS's strong price position.”

BMW'S manic M3 CS will arrive in June this year priced from $179,900. Contributed

The M3 CS sits on forged grey 10-spoke light-alloy wheels, inspired by the 2016 DTM championship-winning BMW M4 DTM racer of Marco Wittmann. Weighing about 9kg per corner, the front wheels measure 9J x 19 inches, with larger 10J x 20-inch rims fitted to the rear and weighing less than 10kg each.

These advanced road wheels are fitted with aggressive Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres that measure 265/35R19 up-front and 285/30R20 at the rear. These tyres - seen on the M4 GTS - offer maximum dry weather grip and traction. Road-biased Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres can be fitted at no additional cost.

BMW'S manic M3 CS will arrive in June this year priced from $179,900. Contributed

Extensive use of carbon fibre and carbon fibre reinforced plastic contributes to a weight of 1585kg. An exclusive exposed carbon fibre diffuser reduces front axle 'lift'.

Alcantara trim is used throughout the cabin, combined with Merino leather. The sports seats offer scalloped cut-out sections and provide effective lateral support.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Key standard specification highlights:

Mixed, forged light-alloy wheels, featuring 19-inch front and 20-inch rear diameters

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres as standard; Super Sport tyres are a no-cost option

CFRP roof, bonnet, front splitter, rear diffuser and rear gurney flap

Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Black Line LED tail lights

Quad 80mm stainless steel tailpipes, engraved with M emblems

Seven-speed M DCT transmission

CFRP prop shaft

Specifically tuned Adaptive M suspension

M Drive Modes with specific calibrations

Active M differential

M Driver's Package, with top speed increased to 280km/h

Full leather Merino upholstery in bicolour Black/Silverstone

BMW Individual Full leather interior trim, in bicolour Black/Silverstone

Head-Up Display with specific M contents

Front and rear Park Distance Control

12-speaker HiFi system, specially adapted for the M3 CS

Navigation system Professional with 8.8-inch touch screen display

Cruise control with braking function

Speed Limit Info

BMW Connected+

BMW ConnectedDrive Services including real-time traffic information, Intelligent Emergency Call, TeleServices, Remote Services and ConnectedDrive Freedom including Concierge Services

Options