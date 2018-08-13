Prichard turns to finals after his individual win

LEAGUE: After winning the highest individual honour in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade, Wests' James Prichard now has his sights set on another award.

The Bundy second-rower was named A-grade player of the year on Friday night at Brothers Sports Club.

Prichard won the award ahead of Wallaroo Luke Waters and Isis Devil Matt Craven.

"I was a little surprised, there were a few other guys that were nominated that I thought would win,” Prichard said.

"But I was very excited, very happy to win the award.

"I want to thank the Wests club for supporting me through all this year and my career.”

Prichard was a player of all trades this season.

He was explosive as a forward and potent on the scoreboard, falling six points short of the leading points scorer award.

Prichard said he would not have won the award without his teammates and the motto to always improve on his performance in the next game he plays.

"My individual performances always comes down to my teammates,” he said.

"They make my job easier.”

Prichard's season isn't over; his side faces Easts this weekend in an elimination final.

The winner's season continues with the loser out of the A-grade competition.

The Panthers have won one out of the three matches between the two this season, with Easts winning the last contest by one point in round 13.

"We've got to start the game well this week against Easts,” Prichard said.

"We know we can beat any side in the finals but we must play our best footy on the day.”

The Panthers also have a secret weapon ahead of the finals.

They are the only side to win a premiership this decade out of the five finalists, winning in 2013 and 2014.

"Hopefully it is an advantage,” Prichard said.

"A few players have played in those grand finals and so has our coach.

"He should be able to give us advice on how to get through it.”

Wests play Easts at 3.45pm on Saturday.