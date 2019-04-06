Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wests player James Prichard in action last year.
Wests player James Prichard in action last year. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Prichard: 'I can get better'

Shane Jones
by
6th Apr 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: Western Suburbs forward and captain James Prichard has a warning for the rest of the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade competition.

Prichard feels he can get better.

The captain scored a try and all the points for Wests in the opening round of the season last week.

He enters this season as the reigning player of the year after getting the award last year at the end of season awards.

"I'm embracing it at the moment, trying not to think about it to much,” Prichard said.

"I'll just take each week as it comes.”

Prichard hopes his performances can inspire the team as well.

Western Suburbs is aiming to continue its strong record of making the finals in recent years.

"I'm just trying to let my actions do most of the speaking,” he said.

"Hopefully the boys play off the back of that.”

The side plays Maryborough Brothers who will be aiming to bounce back after getting smashed 72-0 against Hervey Bay last week.

Both sides will be chasing their first win after Wests lost to Past Brothers 20-6.

The two sides face each other at 4.30pm with Brothers having the bye.

bundaberg rugby league a-grade james prichard maryborough brothers western suburbs
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Busy time as recycling business booms in Bundy

    premium_icon Busy time as recycling business booms in Bundy

    News WITH a car boot full of bottles, it was the first time Bundaberg resident Dossie Bozier had used the recycling scheme since it came in on November 1.

    Hold off on flu jab as numbers climb

    premium_icon Hold off on flu jab as numbers climb

    News Twice as many hit so far in 2019

    LNP Cashless Card: Change now traps those forced onto it

    premium_icon LNP Cashless Card: Change now traps those forced onto it

    Politics Recipients on CDC will be able to apply not to be on card

    Police target crime on the water as Easter holidays begin

    premium_icon Police target crime on the water as Easter holidays begin

    News Safety checks, RBTs conducted at Burnett Heads boat ramp