PRICES SLASHED: Huge sale as owners look to hit the road

GREAT coffee and stylish clothing are essentials for any modern go-getter, but the sale of popular Bundaberg cafe Gypsy n Folk might leave one less option for locals.

The Kemps family have been a household name within the fashion community for more than 15 years, but for Indianna and her parents, it's time to turn a new leaf.

Ms Kemps has recently put her family home on the rental market and is fitting out a Transit van to live in and travel around the country with her partner Dan and daughter Santana.

"We've been in Bundaberg our whole lives and we've decided it's time to explore and find somewhere else to settle down,” Ms Kemps said.

"Our family have had a string of shops and cafes throughout Bargara, Burnett Heads and Bundaberg and we've all decided it's time do something new.

"That doesn't mean we'll never come back to a cafe lifestyle - never say never - but for now there's other things we want to pursue.”

The shop is currently holding a storewide sale on their clothing items which won't be restocked.

"Everything is $50 or under, with two for $80 or three for $100,” Ms Kemps said.

"One lady just this morning got three items for the price of one so it's very worthwhile.

"Fashion is such a huge industry now and the environmental factors are just too big for us to support anymore.

"It's so much better to buy second-hand or vintage, or from places that produce slow fashion.”

The business and store will be sold as is, with the interior decorating available for the next owner should they wish to keep it.

"We really wanted to keep the shop simple, but someone could easily add a kitchen to do breakfast or get a liqour licence to open it up at night,” she said.

The Kemps family aren't ones to stay still for too long though, with other ventures in mind even while living a simpler life.

"My parents want to do some travelling too, dad wants to buy a boat and go sailing,” Ms Kemps said.

"And mum wants to do more market stalls with handmade slow fashion, moving away from the mass produced and into more unique and individualised pieces.

"She's been making jewellery lately where she'll go for a walk and pick up sea glass and make something from that day and date it.

"It's all locally found things from our beaches and each day she'll make a new piece from whatever she's found that day - it's really cute.”

The handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces will be on sale at Riverfeast every Friday night.

To keep up with the Gypsy n Folk journey follow their Instagram page @gypsynfolk.