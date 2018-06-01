Menu
QCA chair Roy Green released the body's final determinations on both regional power prices and the solar feed-in tariff yesterday morning.
PRICE DROP: Regional power bills to fall

by Sarah Vogler
1st Jun 2018 7:33 AM

REGIONAL Queenslanders, including Bundaberg residents, could see their power bills drop by about $20 this coming financial year under a new determination by the Queensland Competition Authority.

But they will also receive less back from solar with the QCA setting the mandatory feed-in tariff for regional customers in 2018-19 at 9.369 cents per kilowatt hour, down from last year's feed-in tariff of 10.102 c/kWh.

That does not affect those locked into the 44 cent tariff, however.

"Annual bills will decrease by 1.3 per cent for a typical customer on the main residential tariff (tariff 11) and 3.4 per cent for a typical customer on the main small business tariff (tariff 20),” Professor Green said in a statement. "The exception is a small increase (0.6 per cent) for typical residential customers on a combination of tariff 11 and controlled load tariff 31.

"The annual bill for a typical customer on the main residential tariff will decrease by $20 from $1542 to $1522.

"For the typical customer on the main small business tariff, the annual bill will decrease by $86 from $2568 to $2482.”

Professor Green attributed the decreased bills to a decline in network costs. However, the network and wholesale energy cost decreases have been partially offset by higher costs associated with the Renewable Energy Target (RET),” he said.

