PRICE CHECK: Which store is the best value for money?

GOOD GROCERIES: Bob and Liz Hansen say they enjoy shopping at Aldi for their reasonable prices and easy parking. Ashley Clark

CONVENIENCE in parking, plenty of options and, of course, low prices are what Bundaberg shoppers look for most when it comes time to getting the groceries.

This week the NewsMail conducted a small survey with residents as well as a price comparison of the region's four major grocery chains to see exactly what choices were out there for shoppers.

The items compared ranged from fruit and veg to sausages, washing powder and cake mix.

Prices were similar for most items throughout IGA, Coles, Woolworths and Aldi although some of the supermarkets had limited choice when it came to stock.

A chart showing different prices at different stores. Crystal Jones

Aldi worked out to be the cheapest and best value but lacked variety of items on their shelves and stocked lots of food in bulk rather than smaller amounts.

Coles and Woolworths were almost on par when it came down to pricing, with only 25 cents separating the competitors for the items compared.

The IGA on Woongarra St worked out to be the most expensive, but only by about $3.

The product with the most price difference throughout stores was Fab's top and front loader washing powder, around 900g to 1kg, depending on what each store had stocked.

While Coles and Woolworths have the powder priced at $4.50 and $4.99 respectively, IGA has it priced at $7.28 while Aldi's own-brand powder is just $4.99 for 2kg worth.

Bob and Liz Hansen, who shop at Aldi most weeks, said they looked for reasonable pricing and easy parking when it came to choosing a place to buy groceries.

"We like to go to Aldi because the prices are very good,” Mrs Hansen said.

"We buy all the essentials from there and prefer it because parking is so simple.”

Where do you buy your groceries and why?

Clem Honour: I do my shopping at IGA because I live close by. They have good prices. Ashley Clark

Anne Payne: I mainly go to Aldi for a few particular things like dog food, baby wipes etc. There is a bit more variety for those types of items. Ashley Clark

Monica Barry: You can get some good things at Aldi that you can't buy anywhere else. The quality is good and better value for the purse. Coles would be next best- I have seen some good specials there. Ashley Clark

Here are a few simple tips from savvy shoppers for saving money on your weekly shop.

Make a list and budget

Plan your meals. Get everything on the list and then add in extras if there's money leftover.

Kelly Essex

Empty the fridge first

Always use everything up in the fridge before you shop again. I always cook to what I have in the fridge first.

Cooking from scratch like our grandparents used to do I find much cheaper and much healthier than buying pre-made and processed food.

Phil Trish Contencin

Follow two rules

Never ever buy or eat junk food, and grow your own vegetables.

Graham Collins

Watch the clock

Go shopping after a certain time when there are more specials on.

David-John Francis

Start from scratch

Make all meals from scratch, meal prep and buy staples in bulk.

Freeze meats when you purchase them and keep them to meal sizes to save wastage.

Caitlin Lawson

Don't buy processed

Buy fresh (or frozen) vegies and cook your own soups and stews. Buy packs of dry soup mix (barley/lentils) as these are very filling.

Wait for specials and buy pantry fillers then such as tins of baked beans and spaghetti when they are half price.

Donna Bdw