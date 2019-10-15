Previous charges put Bundy man at risk of jail time

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR — Simon Prescott was yesterday sentenced to one month imprisonment for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

A man with a history of drug problems has fronted court once again.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday sentenced Simon Prescott, 44, to one month imprisonment, wholly suspended for a year.

Police officers executed a search warrant on an address where Prescott was staying in late March.

Officers found 11 cannabis seeds, a bong and electric grinder in a bedroom with Prescott claiming ownership.

Further searching found an additional bong in the laundry.

While the offending seems on the lower end of the scale, this wasn’t Prescott’s first tangle with the law.

“What makes it serious is your criminal history,” Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said.

Prescott had history with methamphetamine usage and supply, though it was noted he had not relapsed into the harder drugs.

The court heard after his previous stint of imprisonment resulting from the methamphetamine charges, Prescott sought the help of Bridges to help break his habit.

He had also maintained an on-and-off job for the past eight years with the same employer.

Weighing up Prescott’s progress in recent years and past wrongs, Ms Hartigan sentenced him to one month imprisonment, but wholly suspended the sentence for a year.

“I don’t want to set you up to fail,” she said.