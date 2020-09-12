LIVESTREAM: Queensland State Basketball League competition

There will be NBL talents everywhere you look as the Brisbane Capitals clash with the Logan Thunder in the Queensland State League.

There will be no shortage of NBL talents on show in the Queensland State League tomorrow night as Bullets star Jason Cadee leads the Brisbane Capitals against the Logan Thunder.

Sunshine Coast Phoenix Teal will also take on Red City Roar.

The livestream will appear in this story before tip-off so you can watch all the action from 5.30pm..

The showdown between the Capitals and Thunder at Auchenflower Stadium, which is The Courier Mail Game of the Week, will feature eight players either currently in the NBL or who have experience playing in Australia's top league.

Not only will the clash see a match-up between two Brisbane Bullets youngsters in Cameron Goldfinch (Capitals) and Kian Dennis (Thunder), it will also be a meeting of former NBL players including Logan's Mitch Young as well as Michael and Chris Cedar and Brisbane's Jarred Bairstow.

Brisbane Bullets and Capitals star Jason Cadee. Picture: Fan Fair

Despite the amount of talent in both teams, it will be a match-up between teams at opposite ends of the ladder with the Capitals in third place with five wins from six games while the Thunder are looking to make a run to make the top six, sitting in 10th with one win from five games.

"We've had a competitive week at practice and are locked loaded for this week," Capitals coach Sean Connelly said.

Brisbane Capitals big man Jarred Bairstow. Picture: Fan Fair

"Over past few weeks we have building our intensity on the defensive end while starting to find form offensively which has given us some good wins.

"A positive for us though, is the production off the bench. We been able to go deep to our bench with good minutes and still maintain our balance and intensity on the floor."

Logan Thunder and Brisbane Bullets youngster Kian Dennis.

Connelly said going against a team with so much NBL experience was a great challenge for his team.

Thunder coach Luke Cann his team needed to be able to contain the likes of Cadee and Bairstow along with young talent, Nick Stoddart, who is having another impressive season.

Thunder guard and former NBL player Michael Cedar.

While in the women's game, the young and up and coming Capitals will try and upset the Thunder, who are the only undefeated team left in the competition.

Young talents such as Georgia Woolley, Madie Woodford and Meg Essex will have the tough task of trying to contain Logan's core in 2019 QBL MVP Mikaela Ruef and WNBL talents Mikhaela Cann, Ashley Taia and Chevannah Paalvast.

Capitals young gun Georgia Woolley. Picture: Fan Fair

The match-up should be one of the best games of the season with the Thunder in top spot but the Capitals not far behind in second with five wins from six games.

"We are excited about the opportunity to take on a team with good veteran players and talented juniors," Capitals coach Michael Van Dongen said.

"This will be a great indicator for me as to who on our roster could be ready to step into roles in next year's NBL1 squad

"Our goal for this season was to use it as an extended pre-season and develop good culture and chemistry.

"This game is another chance for us to improve and see where we are at currently.

"Anytime you play against a team like Logan every matchup is crucial because they have a load of talent."

Logan Thunder women's captain Mikhaela Cann.

Thunder coach Mikhaela Cann said her team was looking forward to continuing their improvement after impressive performances in the past fortnight.

"The Capitals have a lot of young talent, so it will be a good test for us," she said.

"We just want to make sure we are continuing to get better every week, which we have been doing, and it'll be a big game because we're going against a team who will also feature in the finals."

The women's game starts at 5pm followed by the men at 7pm.

Originally published as Preview: Brisbane Capitals v Logan Thunder QSL basketball