What to do about lost pets as staggering number revealed

WANDERING PETS: RSPCA volunteer Donna Wolgast says there are a number of ways to ensure your pet is safe from going missing and looking for it if it is. Zach Hogg BUN181113RSP1

BUNDABERG residents are no strangers to hearing reports of a missing dog or cat in their neighbourhood.

During the 2017 to 2018 financial year, Bundaberg Regional Council's animal management team responded to 8149 requests.

That added up to a156 requests a week.

Of the 8149 requests, more than 1500 related to impounded animals.

About 82 for the year, or 16 each week, were in relation to reports of wandering dogs.

Bundaberg RSPCA shelter manager Donna Wolgast said there were some simple steps to help minimise the chances of a pet going missing.

"It seems to be an ongoing thing, year after year," Ms Wolgast said of the number of lost pets in Bundaberg.

"Really it comes down to responsible pet ownership, making sure your dog cat or bird is safe."

Ms Wolgast said it was vital for details on a pet's microchip to be up-to-date, which can significantly reduce how long it takes to reunite pets with worried owners.

But microchipping, desexing and tagging pet collars weren't the only helpful aids Ms Wolgast said her team utilised.

A little help from local 'lost and found' Facebook pages has seen the team reunite people with their pets.

In March, more than 133 posts were made on Bundaberg Lost or Found Pets Only.

The posts were a mix of concerned neighbours alerting their friends to the odd wandering dog, to calls for information about lost dogs, cats and even birds.

But Ms Wolgast said while technology was an asset, the best solution was prevention, such as secure fencing.

"If people's pets are missing, call us or ring council and the vets as well, so we can try to reunite them if we get them into the shelter," she said.

Locals can also find the Bundaberg Lost Pet Register on Facebook.