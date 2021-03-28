Prevention key in stopping falls at home and work

When it comes to falls and fractures, prevention is better than a cure, which is why IWC is launching a proactive new initiative.

The leading local health and wellbeing organisation will start regular “Living Strong” Falls Prevention Sessions in mid to late April.

IWC physiotherapist Scott Davis said incidents at home or at work could lead to hospitalisation or worse.

“People of all ages can be at risk of falling or fractures for a range of reasons including diabetes, arthritis, stroke, low or high blood pressure, poor nutrition, not drinking enough water, or suffering bouts of dizziness,” he said.

“Or a person may have a more severe health issue such as Parkinson’s disease, a lung or heart condition, osteoporosis or epilepsy. Falls and fractures can be an issue for all of these situations.

“But it’s important to recognise that even short-term illness, such as the flu or other infections, can temporarily increase your risk of falling. This is why these sessions are open to all people, of all ages.”

The one-hour sessions will be held at the IWC Health & Wellbeing Complex in Bundaberg, and no referral is required.

Delivered in small groups, the sessions will involve a range of movement, balance and weight-bearing activities under the guidance of Mr Davis.

IWC is an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation which is committed to Reconciliation in Action, offering services to all people, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, without discrimination.

It has more than 15,000 patients/clients and offers a range of medical and health, community and family, and cultural services.

IWC General Manager Wayne Mulvany said the sessions would sit within the organisation’s Pivot21 services, which include Dietetics, Diabetes Education, the IWC Gym, Occupational Therapy, Psychology and Speech Pathology.

“These sessions will form another part of IWC’s holistic model of care, which is whole-of-person and focused on empowerment and building capacity in our community,” he said.

Each session costs $12 per person and participants must be able to move without the use of aids.

Bookings are required and can be made by calling 1300 492 492 or email info@pivot21.org.au to book your place.

