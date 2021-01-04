PRETTY PENNY: Five of the most pricey local homes on market

Looking for a new place to call home?

If you've got a pretty penny, one of these properties might be just what you're looking for.

Here's five properties which are among the most expensive on the local market.

99 Esplanade, Bargara

With four bedrooms, four bathrooms and five car spaces, this house is priced for offers above $2,500000

According to the property listing, this house has a huge theatre room, personal lift and Esplanade frontage.

For more information phone exclusive listing agent Paul Beer on 0414 592 708.

To see more about the house click here.

Burnett Heads (address available on request)

The five bedroom and three bathroom home is on 6.5 acres of beach front land at Burnett Heads is on the market for $2,500000.

According to the listing on Realestate.com, the main house and 'lodge' was built in 1960's originally constructed of unrendered besser blocks and tiled rooves.

Both were extensively renovated and extended in 2006 by the current owners to fit their personal requirements as passionate, self-funded retirees and avid travellers.

The main residence has two "well-appointed" bedrooms and an open plan kitchen, dining and living area taking in the expansive views.

A second entertaining room leads to the outside alfresco area overlooking the pool and out to the ocean.

The kitchen in the main residence is a unique reminder of Australia's heritage, being constructed from 100-year-old recycled crows ash (Australian teak).

The guest residence has three bedrooms, kitchen, open living dining, bathroom with separate toilet, multipurpose living space, ceiling fans and a private garden and BBQ area.

For more information phone 0410 507 291.

Meadowvale (Address available on request)

On more than 13ha, the house has six bedrooms with fans, built-in wardrobes and airconditioning, two bathrooms and eight car spaces.

Listed at $1,600000 this Meadowvale property has six paddocks with water, three stables with concrete floors and insulation.

There's also a "massive" outdoor entertaining area.

In addition to the pool there is a separate undercover spa area.

Click here to find out more.

25 Sea Esplanade, Burnett Heads

With five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a big shed by the water, for $1,450000 this property could be yours.

With plenty of places to view the ocean from, this home also has marble flooring on the ground level, and polished hardwood on the upper level, according to the Realestate.com listing.

The shed is 18m wide by 6.9m deep with four roller doors to the front and one to the rear with full council approval.

For more information about this home click here.

48 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove

Right on the coast, this home has an open plan layout and four bedrooms.

The main bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in-wardrobe, while all other bedrooms have built-ins and are of generous size, according to the realestate.com listing.

It also has high raked timber ceilings throughout the living areas that overlook the ocean, large main bathroom with separate toilet and powder room area.

There is also an "extra-large" double car accommodation with extra storage, airconditioning, extensive boat or caravan parking options.