‘PRETTY NICE’: Wet weather to clear for a sunny week

After a wet Easter weekend, the skies have cleared with maximum temperatures expected to reach the low 30s this week.

The weekend’s weather wasn’t as wet and wild as expected, but some areas around the region received a good drop in the gauge.

But now the weather is about to clear.

Clouds are expected to clear Wednesday to make way for some sunny weather for the remainder of the week.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Pieter Claassen said over the Easter weekend Bundaberg received a total of 48mm.

Some areas north west of Bundaberg received between 50 and 70mm with some areas around Hervey Bay receiving up to 60mm.

“It wasn’t quite as wet as we thought it would be,” Mr Claassen said.

“It (the weather system) stayed about 200km off the coast, so it wasn’t as close as we first thought.

“Some areas out as sea did receive those intense falls in excess of 100mm and 200mm.”

Now with the rain gone, Mr Claassen said we shouldn’t expect too much more this week.

“The chances (of rain) really drop off to between five and 10 per cent for the rest of the week,” he said.

“(Wednesday) we have the cloud clearing and then from Thursday conditions will be mostly sunny to sunny and temperatures will creep up to the low 30s over the weekend.

“It’s pretty much the case right across the Wide Bay for the rest of the week, there’s basically no chance of rain anywhere.”

While the temperatures will creep up towards the weekend, Mr Claassen said the mornings would be “pretty nice”.

“For the rest of the week we’re forecasting minimums of about 19 degrees which is close to average, and they’ll feel pretty nice with that humidity taken out of the air,” he said.

While some are still waiting for the cool change to come, Mr Claassen said we’d have to wait a bit longer.

“There might be a bit of a cool push or tough heading into next week but there’s a bit of uncertainty at this stage,” he said.

