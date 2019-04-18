Prestigious events look at Bundaberg for venues

POP-UP POLO: Riders like Ric McCarthy and Zac Hagedoorn could soon be on their way to Bundaberg.

POP-UP POLO: Riders like Ric McCarthy and Zac Hagedoorn could soon be on their way to Bundaberg. Allan Reinikka ROK090618apolo16

BUNDABERG could be the host of two new sporting events should funding be granted by council.

In yesterday's briefing meeting general manager of community and environment Gavin Steele addressed councillors about funding requests from the Bulls Masters and Pop-Up Polo organisers.

After the success of the Bulls Masters T20 match in March the cricket organisation have approached council to host their annual Bulls Masters Country Challenge, and are asking for $30,000 in sponsorship per year for three years.

The event has been held at Mackay's Harrup Park for the past five years and with their contract running out, organisers are looking to bring their event to the Bundaberg Region for the next three years starting in October.

Running over three days, the matches would bring eight teams, their families and thousands of spectators to the region - with the winning team featuring in a game at the Gabba in Brisbane giving Bundy a nod for hosting the competition.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said hosting the event would be a great coup for the region to hold such a prestigious event.

Cr Dempsey said securing the event away from another large region centre such as Mackay, you could see the economical benefits and flow on opportunities from doing so.

The Bundaberg Cricket Association also approached council for a funding request of $15,000 to put towards fixing structural issues and a female facility.

The council was also approached by organisers of Pop-Up Polo to host an event in August after last year's inaugural Rockhampton event, which attracted 30 people from Bundaberg.

The Rockhampton Pop-Up polo attracted a sold out crowd of 1900 people and organisers are asking for $25,000 to host the polo in the Rum City.

Organisers have chosen the oval across from the airport to have the first matches.