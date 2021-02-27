PRESTIGIOUS AWARD: Bundy lecturer recognised for contribution

CQUniversity Bundaberg's mechanical engineering lecturer Dr Ramadas Narayanan was as part of the Australian Awards for University Teaching (AAUT).

A Bundaberg educator has been recognised for his excellence, leadership and commitment to teaching and quality student learning.

The Bundaberg lecturer received an Outstanding Contributions to Student Learning award, recognising the diversity of contributions made to quality student learning.

Brisbane-based information and communications technology expert Professor Michael Cowling and Mackay’s digital media specialist Dr Ashley Holmes from CQUniversity also received awards.

CQUniversity’s vice-president Professor Helen Huntly congratulated Dr Narayanan and his colleagues on their well-deserved achievements.

“I applaud their efforts and thank them for their continued contribution to CQUniversity and our students,” Professor Huntly said.

“Receiving one of these prestigious teaching awards represents national recognition of the commitment and dedication each has shown to their respective disciplines and their students over several years.

“These experts set a benchmark when it comes to sharing their knowledge and expertise with students and providing innovative and engaging learning environments that cultivate successful and enriching student learning.”

The national awards program celebrates the achievements of teachers in tertiary education and nominations are assessed by an independent panel of expert academics.

The AAUT was first established in 1997 by the Australian Government and is now regarded a highly prestigious achievement.

Award recipients were announced virtually this week.