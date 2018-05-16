PRESTIGE: You won't believe the price of these Bargara units

IT MAY be silver by name but Bargara's luxury units are real estate gold according to the latest report from Herron Todd White, one of Australia's largest independent property valuation firms.

In the last six months four high-end units in the Silverpoint have sold for more than $800,000, with "cashed up locals” shelling out plenty of coin for jaw-dropping views in the heart of Bargara.

The May property report, the Month in Review, identifies the latest movements and trends for property markets across Australia and takes a look at what it considers to be prestige and ultra-prestige residential properties.

The report states properties in the $700,000 plus price are considered to be prestige residential and $900,000 and above, ultra-prestige.

"In the past six months there have been six units sold at over the $800,000 mark,” the report details.

"All of the unit sales in the prestige sector occurred in Bargara along the waterfront esplanade with ocean views.

"Four of the six sales occurred in a complex called Silverpoint located adjacent to the central hub of Bargara.

"Most of the buyers have been cashed up locals.”

SOUGHT AFTER: Coastline Realty's Emma Bauer has sold several apartments at Silverpoint in Bargara

Coastline Realty Bargara owner Emma Bauer, whose business has sold a number of the Silverpoint units said there were a few reasons why the complex was commanding top dollar.

"Location is the big thing and the size of the apartment,” she said.

"All of the apartments that have sold have generally been the more spacious apartments designed for permanent living.

"The quality is one step higher and the security.”

Ms Bauer said Silverpoint was exclusively for owner-occupiers and that was a major selling point, with the most recent sales being to local retirees looking to move from a detached home into a low-maintenance unit, without sacrificing on space.

"They don't want to down-side too much, particularly on living space and certainly don't want to downgrade on the quality of living they're used to.”

The Herron Todd White report also looked at detached houses and said the region recorded seven properties sales above $700,000 and four above $900,000 in the past six months.

"Of the four sales over $900,000, two were over the $1 million mark,” the report states.

The properties have generally been near the Burnett River along Branyan Dr and Bocks Rd, Corser St at Burnett Heads and oceanfront properties at Bargara and Coral Cove.

One two-storey Corser St property sold for $1.08 million and included uninterrupted views and frontage to the Burnett River, a floating pontoon and jetty, five bedrooms and two bathrooms.