Pressure's on for Bargara

FOOTBALL: "This game is bigger than Ben Hur.”

Bargara coach Bruce Leslight admits the finals chances for the side could be over if they lose to The Waves tonight.

The Reds take on The Waves at Martens Oval at 5pm, with a loss moving them four points behind the side, in fourth, with three games to go in the Wide Bay Premier League.

"We've prepared really well and are hitting our straps,” Leslight said.

"We're improving at the right time.”

Leslight said the focus was on getting past the first 20 minutes and getting into the game.

"The Waves usually start well so we need to match them,” he said.

"We need to also get our percentage up and turn our chances into goals.

"If we play how we train we will be up for the challenge.”