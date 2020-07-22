‘Pressure squeeze’: Windy weather hits Bundaberg

IT WAS a blustery day in Bundaberg yesterday, but the wind won't die off just yet.

While winds are expected to ease to up to 25km/h today, the Bureau of Meteorology is expecting it to pick up again on Friday.

BoM Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said wind gusts picked up in Bundaberg after 10am yesterday.

At 12.30pm BoM recorded a gust of 44km/h with the wind averaging speeds of 30km/h after.

Mr Kennedy said the winds were the result of a "pressure squeeze" over the Wide Bay region.

"There's a high pressure system and then a coastal trough moving up the east coast," he said.

"It's going to be a fairly windy few days."

The trough will also bring showers of rain to the Bundaberg region today and tomorrow.

"There's a very high chance of seeing rainfall Wednesday and Thursday, before those chances become moderate on Friday," Mr Kennedy said.

"We're expecting to see between 10 and 25mm on Thursday."

For the rest of the week, Bundaberg will see cool minimums with the temperature on shifting slightly today and tomorrow.

Today the temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 18 degrees, with a max of 17 tomorrow.

But don't put the winter woollies away anytime soon.

Next week the weather bureau is predicting another cold snap for the Bundaberg region.

Mr Kennedy said, at this stage, the minimum temperature for next Wednesday would be just six degrees.

"At this stage we'll see the temperature drop to 11 degrees on Monday with Tuesday dropping to nine," he said.

"We'll see that cool air really pushing in on Wednesday."