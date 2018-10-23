Pressure rises for Hinkler seat as Coalition support fades

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt's hold on his seat may be under threat, with data revealing a disintegration of voter support for the Coalition across the country since August's leadership spill.

The Newspoll data, published in The Australian today, shows a "collapse in support" in "every mainland state across every demographic group".

A swing of 8.4 per cent is needed to unseat Mr Pitt, just 0.3 per cent more than the 8.1 per cent Newspoll calculates is the average Queensland swing.

The Coalition's primary vote in Queensland is down five points since Malcolm Turnbull was ousted as prime minister.

Mr Pitt said he didn't "think the latest Newspoll results are what the constituents of Hinkler are concerned about".

"I also doubt that they are thinking about the Wentworth by-election," Mr Pitt said.

"What the people in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg are concerned about is electricity prices, petrol prices and other costs of living which continue to rise."

Labor's candidate for Hinkler, Richard Pascoe, said he was concerned the Coalition remained "in disarray and fighting amongst themselves ... only to the detriment of the people in Hinkler".

"That is why I am solely focused on working with the community to ensure that the people of Hinkler know that Labor is united and ready to govern with positive policies that will support and benefit them," said Mr Pascoe.

"There is a lot of work ahead of me to win the seat of Hinkler, especially to begin to tackle the hard issues such as rising medical costs, improving access to schools and training, and dealing with the issue of unemployment," Mr Pascoe said.

Mr Pascoe said under a Bill Shorten-led Labor government, he would focus on giving Hinkler's constituents a "fair go".