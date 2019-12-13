Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.
Australia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.
Politics

Press freedom report delayed again

by Finbar O'Mallon
13th Dec 2019 7:30 PM

A parliamentary report on press freedom has been delayed until next year having been previously marked for release by December.

Parliamentary intelligence committee chair and Liberal MP Andrew Hastie has blamed a late submission from media stakeholders for the hold-up.

"The committee has been working to thoroughly consider the issues presented to it since July," Mr Hastie said on Friday.

"The committee will consider this new evidence and expects to report early in the new year."

The inquiry is reviewing how police powers and national security laws are hampering press freedom in Australia.

The committee is also expecting more submissions from Home Affairs and the Australian Federal Police.

AAustralia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.

The 63 page submission has proposed detailed amendments to Australian laws which would exempt journalists reporting under national security laws, as well as the right to contest search warrants so as to protect sources.

Findings were expected to be delivered next week after the committee was granted a fortnight's extension at the end of November.

national security politics press freedom seniors-news your right to know

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans revealed for top Bundy pub's reopening

        premium_icon Plans revealed for top Bundy pub's reopening

        News Its been three weeks and three days since it closed, but as of this coming Tuesday the Queenslander is back in business.

        UPDATE: Eight crews remain fighting Avondale fire

        UPDATE: Eight crews remain fighting Avondale fire

        News THE fire at Avondale broke out just after 1pm this afternoon.

        Funding awarded to our schools

        premium_icon Funding awarded to our schools

        Education FOURTEEN Bundaberg schools have been awarded $199,815 funding to share as part of...

        Poor timing to push for $45m aquatic park

        premium_icon Poor timing to push for $45m aquatic park

        News HINKLER MP Keith Pitt said he will not support the Bundaberg Regional Council’s bid...