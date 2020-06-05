President’s plea to save the club and bees

KEEP THE CLUB: Sonni Butler, Jacinta Alexis and Bec Pohlner from the Bundaberg Beekeepers Association Inc. Picture: Mike Knott.

KEEP THE CLUB: Sonni Butler, Jacinta Alexis and Bec Pohlner from the Bundaberg Beekeepers Association Inc. Picture: Mike Knott.

AFTER just turning one, a not-for-profit organisation has a lot to celebrate, but the special bee-day was short-lived as the fight for survival intensifies.

Over the last 12 months, the Bundaberg Beekeepers Association Inc has had a lot to celebrate, generating a growing social media following in the hundreds and securing about 50 financial club members.

But without sufficient funding, survival of the club and as a result, the wellbeing of the bees, is in danger.

KEEP THE CLUB: President Bec Pohlner is calling for funding so members can continue saving bees and the environment. Picture: Mike Knott.

Bundaberg Beekeepers Association’s president Rebecca Pohlner said in order to continue removing and rescuing bees from homes around the region, financial support was essential.

“We need the backing and support of our local Council and businesses to help keep the club going,” Ms Pohlner said.

“As a club we do hold raffles and fundraisers, but we need the support of the community, so that people and Bundaberg Regional Council can see that we are here for the long haul and that by working together and supporting such a wonderful community-based group we can achieve great things for bees and our environment.”

KEEP THE CLUB: Sonni Butler, Bec Pohlner Sam Johnston and Jacinta Alexis from the Bundaberg Beekeepers Association Inc. Picture: Mike Knott.

Founded in May last year, the unique club is the first of its kind in the region as it specialises in preventing the extinction of European bees, which are crucial to the agriculture sector.

In addition, the club aspires to educate the public and provide training and resources for anyone who is interested in learning more about bee species and keeping.

“Bundaberg is one of the largest agricultural hubs in the southern hemisphere and a lot of the farmers spend thousands of dollars every year on the hiring of bees to help pollinate their crops and increase their production,” Ms Pohlner said.

“The club is also a one-stop spot for information and help with any bee related questions and we preform relocation services to the community to help save the bees, which is generally done for free.”

KEEP THE CLUB: Sonni Butler, Bec Pohlner Sam Johnston and Jacinta Alexis from the Bundaberg Beekeepers Association Inc. Picture: Mike Knott.

Currently offering monthly meetings for members, the club is in the process of developing new initiatives for the community, including free, educational workshops for anything from frame making to running a hive, as well as beekeeping programs for juniors and schools within the district.

“The future goals for the club is to gain more members and to start a junior beekeeping program so that kids can get involved with bees without the expense of owning their own hive,” Ms Pohlner said.

“A handful of members also set up an apiary, which currently contains five active hives, out at Wyper Scout Park and without the generous use of their land we would not have been able to do this.

“This will be where we will conduct our beekeeping courses for people that want to learn about bees and become club members.”

KEEP THE CLUB: Sonni Butler, Jacinta Alexis and Bec Pohlner from the Bundaberg Beekeepers Association Inc. Picture: Mike Knott.

In addition to seeking support from Council, the club hopes large businesses and the community will also offer support to ensure it can keep running.

“We are also wanting to set up a bee trailer that we can have on hand when we need to go retrieve a swarm or remove bees from houses and a display hive for education purposes,” Ms Pohlner said.

“The community can help the club by supporting us with donations of both materials and money as we need to pay for things such as insurance hive maintenance and equipment.”

The Bundaberg Bee Keepers Association.

Ms Pohlner said due to the current situation, the club were unable to celebrate their first birthday but are holding their first meeting of the year on Sunday and encourage members of the community to attend.

The NewsMail requested comment from Bundaberg Regional Council, but no response was received.

At 11am on Sunday the apiary will be officially opened at Wyper Scout Park.

For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/1496030737231104.