I’m playing: Tiger reveals dual Cup role

MASTERS marvel Tiger Woods has confirmed what Aussie golf fans have always craved ... he will play as well as captain the hot US team in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.

Woods settled the issue with a poignant sign-off to his own blog on the Presidents Cup website.

He crossed out "Captain" and inserted "Playing Captain (and reigning Masters Champion)".

Tigermania is already bubbling for the December 12-15 event but this confirmation is just the wow factor that promotion of the Presidents Cup needs.

"Personally, I could not be happier after adding a fifth green jacket by winning the Masters," Woods wrote in his blog.

"Earning my 15th major after 11 years from the last one capped a long, winding, hard road that included a tremendous amount of uncertainty.

"As you know, I've dealt with health challenges due to my back and there were times when I wasn't sure if I could lead a normal life, let alone play competitive golf.

"I feel truly fortunate that I have won the Masters again and I guess everyone saw what it meant to me.

Tiger Woods celebrates his US Masters win. Picture: Getty Images.

"With the victory, I've jumped into ninth place on the latest US Team standings for the Presidents Cup which will be held at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

"While I've already got an important role as team captain, I have made it very clear that I also want to be a playing captain when we face the International Team led by Ernie Els.

"Qualifying automatically as one of the top-eight players would prevent me from being put in a tricky spot when my captain's assistants and I sit down to decide on our four picks."

When Woods visited Melbourne last November to promote the Presidents Cup and the duel with the Internationals, he was No.17 on the rankings for the US team.

He was outside the top eight automatic qualifiers for the US team and needed to be one of the four captain's picks to make the team.

Tiger Woods will lead the US team in the Presidents Cup.

It helps if you're the captain and all your vice-captains, Fred Couples, Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson, want to vote you on to the team.

In his current form, Woods will take the call out of their hands by moving further up the rankings.

"With a mix of veteran experience and young talent, I see this team as being one of the strongest ever from top to bottom," Woods wrote..

"It's going to be fun when we get to Royal Melbourne in December."

Don't dawdle on buying day tickets for adults ($115) and kids six-to-16 ($25) because they were selling well even before the Masters.