Presidents Cup day two matches revealed

Local hero Adam Scott will kick-off the action on day two of the Presidents Cup as the Internationals look to extend their lead over Team USA.

The hosts dominated day one, taking a 4-1 advantage after the opening pairs. It is the first time the Internationals have led a Presidents Cup since 2005. Scott has been drawn in the first match on Friday, pairing with day one hero Louis Oosthuizen. They will take on US big hitters Dustin Johnston and Matt Kuchar.

DAY TWO MATCHES:

Dustin Johnson / Matt Kuchar V Adam Scott / Louis Oosthuizen

Adam Hadwin / Joaquín Niemann V Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele

Webb Simpson/ Patrick Reed vs Marc Leishman/ Abraham Ancer

Justin Thomas/Tiger Woods v Ben An/Hideki Matsuyama

Gary Woodland/Rickie Fowler v Sungjae Im/Cameron Smith

Amazingly, all five International pairs are different to day one.

Scott said he was relieved to secure a point on day one, after a "shaky" start.

The star and teammate Byeong-Hun An defeated Americans Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau 2&1.

And while he said it was "almost impossible" not to carry the pressure of experience and a home event, he said the pairing had done "a nice job".

"Ben had me covered early while I was shaky," Scott said. "After a couple holes, I settled down and hit some shots. It was good fun."