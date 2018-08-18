President of Bundy RSL pulls up stumps

RSL: Jodie Lay is putting herself forward for the President's position at the Bundaberg Services Club subbranch.

BUNDABERG'S RSL Sub Branch has had a big year with a change of management committee and president as well as the opening of the veterans' support centre.

And they are about to undergo one more change following the resignation of president Jodie Lay.

Mrs Lay (pictured) nominated for the role with the backing of the members and had full intentions of fulfilling her role throughout her full tenure - which would have been up until the next AGM in 2019 - however circumstances have changed.

Mrs Lay is a busy part-time intensive care nurse whose son has just been enlisted to follow in his parents' footsteps and join the army, and daughter Grace has many other interests which take time and energy to carry out.

"I definitely wanted to give back to the veteran community and knew that this was going to be a big commitment, however, I have some intensive care study which is necessary to be completed and my family circumstances have changed,” Mrs Lay said.

"As one of the youngest RSL Sub Branch presidents in the state I absolutely knew that I had my work cut out for me and had really invested myself in carrying out those duties with my fellow management committee members' support.”

The presidency will now be carried out by deputy president Helen Blackburn in an acting capacity until the next AGM at which time the membership will again vote for a new president, deputy president and three committee positions as is customary.

"I have every faith in Helen's ability and the committee to fulfil their duties and to actively promote the objects of the RSL,” Mrs Lay said.

Mrs Blackburn, a Bundaberg Regional Council councillor, said the committee was thankful to have had Mrs Lay with her energy, youth, smile and intelligence as president.

"We are sorry that she is unable to continue in that role,” Mrs Blackburn said.