Pre-retirees already setting up over-50s lifestyle

Gail and Russell Hawkins have bought a home at Halcyon Greens to set themselves up for the future.

GAIL and Russell Hawkins may not be giving up their day jobs just yet but the "pretirees" have taken their first step towards putting up their feet for good.

They have recently purchased a home at Halcyon Greens, an over 50s lifestyle resort at Gainsborough Greens, Pimpama.

"I don't want to retire just yet," Mrs Hawkins, who works part-time for the Department of Education, said. Her husband has his own business in Brisbane.

"The people I work with are lovely and working gives me a bit of an outlet as well. Just because Halcyon Greens is for the over 50s, doesn't mean you have to be 70 to live here."

Homes at Halcyon Greens are priced from $441,000. The recreation precinct features a gym, cinema, library, games room, dance studio, craft room, resort pool, heated indoor pool, floodlit tennis courts, championship-sized bowling green, pickleball, bocce and workshed.

Residents also have access to a herb and vegetable garden, rose garden and fruit orchard, as well as storage facilities for boats, golf buggy, caravans and CCTV security.

Aerobics, exercise classes, Zumba and golf are just some of the ways to stay occupied in the area.

"It's going great, I love it to pieces," Mrs Hawkins said. "I didn't think I would like it quite as much as I do. We wanted a change and needed to be around people, and I think this is the perfect place.

"We lived in the Redlands for years and we didn't really speak to any of our neighbours.

"We didn't tend to mingle or socialise as much as we do here."

Just weeks after moving in, Mrs Hawkins has experienced aqua aerobics, exercise classes and Zumba. The couple has also been sampling their way through the menu at the Gainsborough Greens Golf Club.

Mr Hawkins said the lifestyle opportunities at Halcyon Greens had caught their attention.

"All the facilities really appealed to us because we want to remain fit and active," he said. "If you live right near facilities then you're more likely to use them."