PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning issued for Woodgate

Brad Geizler shared this image of the woodgate fires on social media.

Brad Geizler shared this image of the woodgate fires on social media.

THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued a Prepare to Leave warning for Woodgate as a fire burns toward Woodgate Road.

Nine crews are on scene attempting to contain the blaze with the assistance of waterbombing aircraft which is likely to impact Woodgate Rpad.

Two additional crews are en route.

QFES advises residents need to be alert and ready to follow their bushfire survival plan as firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

Crews first responded just after 9am for the fire near Woppis Road, now burning toward Woodgate Road.