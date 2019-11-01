Prep upgrade unveiled at booming Bundy primary school

NEW BUILDING: Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is given a tour of Branyan Road State School by principal Geoff Fitzgerald.

NEW BUILDING: Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is given a tour of Branyan Road State School by principal Geoff Fitzgerald.

BRANYAN Road State School has received a new prep building and it was well received considering the school has nearly doubled in size in seven years.

When principal Geoff Fitzgerald started working at the school seven years ago they were expecting 250 students.

Now in 2020 they will have more than 450 students enrolled.

Mr Fitzgerald said he predicted the increase in enrolments was partially because it was a growth area but more due to the success of the school’s programs.

“There is a lot of development in the area but I think the biggest reason is people like what we are doing,” he said.

“We have strong behaviour management, a quality curriculum and an inclusive curriculum, we cater for all kids.”

Mr Fitzgerald said the Prep classrooms were a well-needed addition for the school that they had been asking for.

“I think the big thing is it’s an investment in kids - we’ve been crying out for a building like this and now it’s here,” he said.

Branyan Road State School is expecting 70 new prep students in 2020 which would almost have the new building at capacity.

Mr Fitzgerald said “we can put approximately 75 new preps in this area next year.”

He said that said when Prep came in in 2007, Branyan was one of the only schools in the area that didn’t have a preschool to convert.

“It’s specifically built for the preppies, we haven’t had rooms specifically for them because we didn’t have a preschool back in the day,” he said.

“When it changed to prep other schools just transformed the early learning centres they had into prep rooms and we just had to transform normal classrooms.”

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad visited Branyan Road State School on Tuesday to tour the new classrooms and said it was great to see the results of the government’s investment in the Prep classrooms.

“It’s terrific to see a local school get the facilities and classrooms that they need in order to give kids the best education possible,” Ms Trad said.

Branyan Road State School received a total spend of $3,038,000 for the new building, which included four new general learning spaces.